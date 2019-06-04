Pigs blow lead, fall to PawSox

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs led 4-1 early in Tuesday's contest, but ultimately fell 7-5 to the Pawtucket Red Sox at McCoy Stadium. With the loss, the IronPigs dropped to 28-27 this season as they head back home to Coca-Cola Park.

The PawSox scored first, in the opening frame, to take a 1-0 lead. The IronPigs rattled off four straight runs over the next few innings to grab a 4-1 advantage in the top of the sixth inning. In the home half of that inning, the PawSox plated two runs to cut the score to 4-3. In the seventh, Pawtucket tied the score and then took a 7-4 lead with a three-run home run by Chad De La Guerra, which sealed the win for the hosts.

Gift Ngoepe piloted the Pigs' offense in the loss as he knocked in three runs with a solo home run in the third inning and then a two-run double in the fourth frame.

The two teams will both travel to the Lehigh Valley for a two-game set in Allentown on Wednesday and Thursday before the IronPigs hit the road again. Wednesday's game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.