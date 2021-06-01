MOOSIC, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs got over five scoreless innings from their bullpen to help the team earn a 5-2 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday night at PNC Field. With the victory the Pigs improved to 14-11 this season.
Lehigh Valley scored four runs in the first inning and held on for the win. C.J. Chatham and Rafael Marchan each hit RBI singles in that opening frame.
Bryan Mitchell recorded the win for the IronPigs and J.D. Hammer logged the save.
The two teams are set to face off on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.