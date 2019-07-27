Sports

Pigs dominate in 11-2 win

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs rode the wave off a strong start by Enyel De Los Santos and cruised to an 11-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. De Los Santos (5-5) turned in a seven-inning start, his second this year, to earn the win and propel the Pigs to the victory.

Lehigh Valley got the offense going in the second inning as they took a 3-0 lead, highlighted by a two-run double by Ali Castilo. That hit extended his hit streak to nine games.

The IronPigs pushed the lead to 6-1 in the fourth inning and then tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning with a two-run home run by Phil Gosselin. Then RBI doubles by both Mitch Walding and Deivy Grullon in the seventh frame helped make it an 11-1 advantage for the Pigs.

The two teams are set to play on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

