Pigs double-up Stripers, 4-2

GWINNETT, Ga. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 4-2 on Tuesday evening. Enyel De Los Santos shined on the mound and at the plate as the starter earned the win and helped his own cause with an RBI single. With the win, LV is now 47-46 this year.

Logan Morrison made his IronPigs debut in the game and went right to work as he hit a two-run home run in the second inning, his first at-bat with the team. Phil Gosselin also homered in the game, a solo shot in the eighth inning.

Fernando Salas earned the save for the Pigs, his first the season.

The two teams will face off on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.