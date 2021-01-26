ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are eager to bring their fans the Phillies Winter Caravan again this offseason, but this year's event will be virtual. The new format will be broadcast on Service Electric on January 28 at 5 p.m.
“The Winter Caravan each year is a great a mix of celebrating our community grant recipients, raising money for IronPigs Charities through our silent auction and getting our fans excited for baseball by welcoming special guests from the Philadelphia Phillies,” said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes in a news release. “Despite not being able to continue this event in person this year, we are excited to be partnering with Service Electric as they will televise the Winter Caravan for every IronPigs fan to watch, participate and enjoy from their homes at no charge.”
Phillies manager Joe Girardi, and players Rhys Hoskins as well as Adam Haseley are set to attend. They will answer questions from fans via social media.
Additionally, there is a silent auction underway to help benefit IronPigs Charities. The items are available to preview currently on the IronPigs website, but bidding will begin on January 28.