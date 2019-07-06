Pigs earn walk-off win in 11 innings

BREAKING NEWS

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs earned a 3-2 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox in 11 innings on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. Shane Robinson hit a sacrifice fly that scored Andrew Romine to earn the home win and improve the team's record to 42-42.

Also in the win, Nick Williams extended his hit streak to 24 games. That is the new Pigs' franchise record for longest hit streak. His single in the third inning earned him the record-setting streak that jumped past Scott Kingery, who went 23 straight games with a hit back in 2017.

The IronPigs won despite struggles at the plate. The team went 2-21 with runners in scoring position and left 18 runners on base in the contest.

Ramon Rosso started the game on the mound for Lehigh Valley and gave up just one run in 5 and 1/3 innings of work. Kyle Dohy earned the win as he pitched two scoreless innings in relief in the extra frames.

The two teams will play on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

