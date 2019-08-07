Sports

Pigs edge Bats, 5-4

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs scored four runs in the fifth inning to come back and beat the Louisville Bats 5-4 on Tuesday evening in the series opener at Coca-Cola Park. The Pigs' (54-58) rally was highlighted by Logan Morrison's three-run home run that put LV in the lead for good.

Cole Irvin started and earned the win for the IronPigs. He is 5-0 in Triple-A this year.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Bats took a 4-1 lead over the IronPigs, to which the Pigs answered with the four-run rally in the home-half of the frame. All four runs came with two outs in the inning. Prior to the Morrison homer, Deivy Grullon hit an RBI single.

The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

