BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson to resign - more >>

Sports

Pigs edge Mets, 5-3

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 11:05 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:05 PM EDT

Pigs edge Mets, 5-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Syracuse Mets 5-3 on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Pigs (63-70) scored five runs in the first three innings, which was enough to secure the road victory.

The Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame, but in the second the IronPigs knotted the game with a two-run home run by Jose Pirela. Then in the third inning Nick WIlliams hit a two-run homer which was followed by a solo shot by Deivy Grullon.

Nick Pivetta pitched just under two innings in relief, but earned the win.

The two teams play at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Video courtesy: NewsChannel 9 Syracuse

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Hoskins muffs easy catch in 9th, Phils fall to Pirates 5-4
Associated Press

Hoskins muffs easy catch in 9th, Phils fall to Pirates 5-4

Baysox beat R-Phils

Baysox beat R-Phils

Pigs edge Mets, 5-3

Pigs edge Mets, 5-3

Mules have high hopes after last year's success

Mules have high hopes after last year's success

Lafayette football looks to break through this year

Lafayette football looks to break through this year

Wilson soccer ready for 2019 season after vacating title

Wilson soccer ready for 2019 season after vacating title

Conrad Weiser girls' soccer expects big season

Conrad Weiser girls' soccer expects big season

Moravian Academy looks to repeat as district champs

Moravian Academy looks to repeat as district champs

Race car driver Jessi Combs dies while trying to beat record
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

New Race car driver Jessi Combs dies while trying to beat record

Minor league baseball pitcher's family killed in triple homicide

Minor league baseball pitcher's family killed in triple homicide