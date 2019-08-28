Pigs edge Mets, 5-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Syracuse Mets 5-3 on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Pigs (63-70) scored five runs in the first three innings, which was enough to secure the road victory.
The Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame, but in the second the IronPigs knotted the game with a two-run home run by Jose Pirela. Then in the third inning Nick WIlliams hit a two-run homer which was followed by a solo shot by Deivy Grullon.
Nick Pivetta pitched just under two innings in relief, but earned the win.
The two teams play at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Video courtesy: NewsChannel 9 Syracuse