ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs edged the Syracuse Mets 5-4 on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park. C.J. Chatham's two-run home run in the seventh helped lift the Pigs to victory.

The victory was the third straight for Lehigh Valley, who improved to 46-55.

The Mets took a 4-1 lead against Mark Appel and the Pigs, but the IronPigs began the comeback in the sixth inning. T.J. Rivera hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The two teams are scheduled to play at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday