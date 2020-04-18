ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs completed the two-game sweep of the Pawtucket Red Sox in the #HopeningDay virtual series this weekend. The Pigs took a 2-1 win over the PawSox in Saturday's showdown.
IronPigs starting pitcher JoJo Romero earned the win on the mound. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and helped Lehigh Valley earn the victory.
Offensively, a pair of home runs secured the victory for LV.
The #HopeningDay series, which had both games live on WFMZ, was a way for IronPigs fans to experience baseball in the absence of the real contests at Coca-Cola Park this weekend, which was set to be the home-opening weekend for the team in the 2020 season.
The games also provided the opportunity to raise funds to help frontline workers battle COVID-19.