Pigs edge RailRiders 4-3

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:57 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:57 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 4-3 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. With the win, the Pigs to a 6-4 lead in the IronRail series this season and improved to 36-41 overall in the 2019 campaign.

Austin Listi piloted the Pigs' offense with two solo homers, the first in the second inning and the second in the fifth frame. The RailRiders led 3-1 though heading into the bottom of the fifth frame before Listi's second home run. The IronPigs then tied the game in the seventh inning and took the 4-3 advantage in the eighth via an RBI single by Andrew Romine.

Edubray Ramos earned the win, his first this season. Yacksel Rios notched the save.

The two teams are set to play on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

