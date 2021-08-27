ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 11-4 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. The loss was the fourth consecutive setback for the Pigs as they dropped to 43-55 overall this year.
The IronPigs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a pair of RBI singles, one each from Mickey Moniak and Matt Vierling. In the next frame the RailRiders took a 3-2 lead and rolled from there for the victory.
The RailRiders scored five more times in the third frame to take a commanding lead.
Alec Bohm had an RBI double in the fifth inning and then later scored on a fielding error.
The two teams are set to play on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.