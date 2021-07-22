ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Worcester Red Sox defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-5 on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. The loss dropped the Pigs to 28-40 this season.
The IronPigs committed a season-high three fielding errors and also left nine runners on base in the setback.
At the plate, Dalton Guthrie extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Mickey Moniak's 11-game hit streak ended in the loss. He went 0-5.
Alec Bohm made a rehab appearance with the Pigs as he works his way back from the COVID-19 Injury List. He went 1-3 with a single.
The WooSox jumped out to a 3-0 lead early, but the Pigs cut the deficit to 3-2. Worcester responded to extend their advantage to 5-2, however, Lehigh Valley rallied to cut it 5-4 and later 6-5, but fell short.
The two teams are set to play on Friday at 7:05 p.m.