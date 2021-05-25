ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs collected a 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park. The Pigs won the game on a walk-off passed ball that allowed Edgar Cabral to score.
The victory pushed Lehigh Valley's record to 12-7 this season.
Worcester took a 2-0 lead in the fourth frame, but the IronPigs battled back to take a 3-2 advantage in the fifth. LV took a 4-2 lead, but saw that disappear when Worcester tied the game. The visitors scored in the top of the 10th inning, but the hosts scored twice to eventually earn the win.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
Video courtesy of TV2 Sports