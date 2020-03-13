ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Despite the expected delayed start to the 2020 Minor League Baseball season due to coronavirus concerns, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are hopeful to hold their home opener as scheduled. As of now, the team is set to host its first game of the 2020 campaign at Coca-Cola Park on April 17.
"The first IronPigs home game is not scheduled until Friday, April 17, which is five weeks away," a statement from the team said. "Since our team will begin the season with an eight-game road trip, we are hopeful and optimistic that our home game schedule will not be interrupted."
The statement also noted that team officials are moving forward with preparations of the stadium with concerns for cleanliness and to ensure that the facility is ready for April 17.
The team is also ready if changes need to be made.
"We will also be vigilant and prepared should our home season schedule need to be delayed," the Pigs noted in a statement.