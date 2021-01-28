The Lehigh Valley IronPigs hosted a stop in the Phillies Winter Caravan on Thursday night with a virtual gathering of some notable names from the big league club. The annual event went completely virtual this offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans had a chance to participate in a Q&A session with Joe Girardi, Rhys Hoskins, and Adam Haseley. Additionally, a silent auction was held to help benefit IronPigs Charities.
Girardi talked about the season ahead and dealing with a COVID-19 impacted campaign.