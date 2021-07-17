TRENTON, N.J. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs led the Buffalo Bisons 7-1 in the fourth inning on Saturday evening when the game was suspended due to inclement weather. The contest is set to be resumed on Sunday at 1 p.m. before the team's battle in the scheduled series finale.
Both squads scored in the opening frame with Mickey Moniak hitting an RBI double to score Lehigh Valley's first run of the contest. The Pigs plated six runs in the top of the third inning to take a commanding leading. Moniak hit a three-run home run which was followed later that inning by a bases-clearing double by Jake Elmore.
Spencer Howard started for the IronPigs. He struck out four batters and allowed one run on five hits.
The Pigs had a runner on second base with no outs in the top of the fourth inning when the game was stopped due to rain and subsequently suspended.
When resumed on Sunday, the suspended game will be a nine-inning contest. The regularly-scheduled Sunday game is now set to be a seven-inning game.