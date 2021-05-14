MOOSIC, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs lost an early 3-0 lead as they fell 6-4 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRdiers on Friday night at PNC Field. With the loss the IronPigs dropped to 6-4 this season while the win moved the RailRiders to 8-2 in 2021.
A Mickey Moniak RBI single in the first started the scoring for the IronPigs. Then the Pigs plated two more runs in the second frame to enjoy an early 3-0 lead.
That lead lasted until the bottom of the third frame when the RailRiders scored five runs to grab the 5-3 lead.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre chased Lehigh Valley's starter, Christopher Sanchez, during that inning. Sanchez (0-1) allowed five runs off three hits and four walks. He recorded six strikeouts.
The IronPigs scored their fourth and final run in the ninth inning via an RBI groundout by Austin Listi.
The two teams are slated to play on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. at PNC Field.