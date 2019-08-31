Pigs, PawSox split Friday doubleheader

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Pawtucket Red Sox split a series-opening doubleheader at McCoy Stadium on Friday evening. Pawtucket took the first game 6-4 and Lehigh Valley bounced back to win the second contest 7-4.

The IronPigs are now 64-73 after Friday's games.

In the opener, Ramon Rosso struggled for the Pigs. he allowed six runs on eight hits in a little over three innings of work. He suffered the loss, his fourth this season.

The IronPigs did lead 1-0 and then was tied at 2-2, but the PawSox scored four straight runs to take a commanding lead and they never let it go.

In the second game, the victory for the IronPigs, the Pigs also took the early lead. Maikel Franco hit a two-run home run in the first inning. The PawSox quickly tied it at 2-2 and then took a 4-2 advantage in the second frame.

Then in the fifth, the IronPigs' offense heated up. Ali Castillo hit an RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-3. In the seventh inning, the Pigs plated four runs to take the 7-4 lead.

The two teams are scheduled to play at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.