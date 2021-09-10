WORCESTER, Mass. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs pitched a combined one-hitter and won 6-0 on Friday night over the Worcester Red Sox. Cristopher Sanchez, Mauricio Llovera, and Kyle Dohy combined to limit the WooSox to just one hit.
It is the seventh time in franchise history where the Pigs tossed a one-hitter and the first since 2018. The lone hit for Worcester was a single in the second inning.
Lehigh Valley's offense started with a two-run home run in the top of the third inning to grab a 2-0 lead. The Pigs tacked on from there as they cruised to the win.
The two teams are set to play a doubleheader on Saturday that is scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m.