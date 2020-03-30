ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the coronavirus pandemic keep players and fans away from the real baseball field, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have taken the virtual diamond to provide some action and entertainment for the fans. The Pigs held a virtual simulation on MLB The Show against El Paso and streamed it on Twitch for a three-game series to give the fans a taste of America's pastime.
The idea originated from members of the Pigs' front office staff and it grew from there. The national anthem was played pre-game and Cotton Eyed Joe was played after the seventh-inning stretch as well to simulate the Coca-Cola Park atmosphere.
The IronPigs' players even got in on the fun as well. Cole Irvin was the starting pitcher for the first game of the series and was in the chat interacting with fans while the opening game was going on.
The three-game set was a great start, but it may not be over. The International League is discussing the potential of a league-wide tournament, which would include the IronPigs, while their season is on hold during the COVID-19 outbreak.