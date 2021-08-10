MOOSIC, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs posted an 8-1 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday evening at PNC Field. The win improved the team's record to 38-44 this season and 8-11 against the RailRiders.
Christopher Sanchez pitched five scoreless innings for the Pigs. He struck out seven batters and allowed just two hits in his outing.
Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single by Darick Hall, and then Charlie Tilson hit his first home this season, a two-run shot, in the third frame to make it 3-0. All told, the RailRiders allowed five runs through the first 4.1 innings of play.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.