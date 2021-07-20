ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs rolled to a 14-5 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park. The Pigs recorded 16 hits in the series opener that improved their record to 28-38 this season.
Odubel Herrera made a rehab appearance with the Triple-A club. He batted leadoff and went 3-4 with a run scored and an RBI as well as a walk.
Chase Anderson earned the win for Lehigh Valley. He allowed three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched, but his offense provided the support needed.
The Pigs scored three times in the second and five times in the third frame to grab a 8-0 lead in the game as the offense rolled in the win.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.