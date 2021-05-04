ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Rochester Red Wings 6-5 in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park as the teams opened the 2021 season. Scott Kingery delivered the game-winning hit with a walk-off two-run triple.
Kingery's hit came with two outs and two strikes on him in that at-bat.
Jean Segura started for the Pigs as he was down at the Triple-A level making a rehab start. He went 2-3 with two singles.
The Red Wings jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the opening frame, but the IronPigs rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the second. Rochester reclaimed the lead 3-2 a few innings later as the teams went back-and-forth into extra innings.
The two teams are scheduled to play next on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.