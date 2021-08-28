ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 9-8 in 12 innings on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. Nick Maton drove in the game-winning run with a walk-off sacrifice fly to left field.
Adam Haseley scored the game-tying run earlier in the bottom of the 12th frame to keep the game going. Haseley scored on Charlie Tilson's fielder's choice.
Each team scored in each extra inning with the Pigs pushing two across the plate in the 12th to prevail with the win. The two offenses were active all night long as the teams combined for 23 hits.
Adonis Medina started for the IronPigs and pitched four innings for the hosts. He allowed five runs, just two of which were earned, on six hits.
Alec Bohm went 1-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
The series finale between the two teams is set for 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.