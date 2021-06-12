ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Rochester Red Wings split a doubleheader on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park. Rochester rolled to a 9-0 victory in the first game of the day and Lehigh Valley earned a 2-1 win in the second game of the twin bill.
In the opener, Rochester took a 1-0 lead in the fourth frame and held that advantage heading into the seventh inning. In that final frame, the visitors exploded for eight runs to post the shutout win.
The IronPigs were limited to just four runs in the setback.
The Pigs bounced back in the second game on Saturday to post the 2-1 victory. Lehigh Valley grabbed the 1-0 lead in the opening inning with an RBI single by Mickey Moniak. An RBI single by Sal Gozzo pushed it to 2-0 in favor of the IronPigs.
Neftali Feliz earned the save as he pitched 1.1 innings to preserver the victory. Christopher Sanchez earned the win on the mound for the IronPigs as he pitched 5.2 innings in the start. He allowed just one run on five hits.
The teams are scheduled to wrap up the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.