ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Saturday's scheduled doubleheader between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Rochester Red Wings was suspended in the first inning due to a medical emergency that occurred on the field.
In the bottom of the third inning IronPigs third baseman Daniel Brito suffered a medical episode where he appeared to be lightheaded and staggering. He eventually was taken off the field by an ambulance and was transported to a local hospital. No update has been given on his condition.
The game was halted for the injury delay and never resumed. According to a statement posted to the Red Wings' Twitter account additional information about Sunday's scheduled game between the two teams and make-up details for Saturday's contests "will be announced at an appropriate time."
Rochester led 3-0 with two outs in the bottom of the first frame when the game was suspended.
Sunday's game is slated to start at 1:05 p.m.