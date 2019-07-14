BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

SteelStacks climber in custody afer 21-hour standoff - more >>

Sports

Pigs roll to 16-5 win over Red Wings

By:

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 10:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:31 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Rochester Red Wings 16-5 on Saturday night at Frontier Field. The Pigs recorded 12 hits in the victory that moved them to .500, 45-45 this season.

Rochester struggled in the field as the hosts committed five errors.

The IronPigs scored early and often as the team jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and then extended that advantage to 6-0 in the second frame. The third inning is where the Pigs broke it open as they scored six runs to make it a 12-1 ballgame.

Cole Irvin earned the win and improved to 4-0.

Jan Hernandez, Malquin Canelo, Nick Williams, and Mitch Wilding were among the sluggers that hit homers in the victory.

The two teams wrap up the weekend series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Wanderers walk off with Game 1 of NorCo championship series

Wanderers walk off with Game 1 of NorCo championship series

Soto's homer in 9th lifts Nationals over Phillies 4-3

Soto's homer in 9th lifts Nationals over Phillies 4-3

Pigs roll to 16-5 win over Red Wings

Pigs roll to 16-5 win over Red Wings

Thunder win 8-3 over R-Phils

Thunder win 8-3 over R-Phils

Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to win first Wimbledon
CNN image

Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to win first Wimbledon

Ill wind blows the battle for yellow at the Tour de France wide open
2017 Getty Images

Ill wind blows the battle for yellow at the Tour de France wide open

Duchesses Meghan and Catherine attend Wimbledon final
2019 Getty Images

Duchesses Meghan and Catherine attend Wimbledon final

England vs. New Zealand: World Cup final on national TV
2019 Getty Images

England vs. New Zealand: World Cup final on national TV

Tyler Skaggs' mother threw out first pitch, than came the no-hitter
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Tyler Skaggs' mother threw out first pitch, than came the no-hitter

Dutch runner breaks 23-year-old record for the women's mile
Getty Images

Dutch runner breaks 23-year-old record for the women's mile