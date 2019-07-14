Pigs roll to 16-5 win over Red Wings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Rochester Red Wings 16-5 on Saturday night at Frontier Field. The Pigs recorded 12 hits in the victory that moved them to .500, 45-45 this season.

Rochester struggled in the field as the hosts committed five errors.

The IronPigs scored early and often as the team jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and then extended that advantage to 6-0 in the second frame. The third inning is where the Pigs broke it open as they scored six runs to make it a 12-1 ballgame.

Cole Irvin earned the win and improved to 4-0.

Jan Hernandez, Malquin Canelo, Nick Williams, and Mitch Wilding were among the sluggers that hit homers in the victory.

The two teams wrap up the weekend series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.