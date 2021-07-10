ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs cruised to a 9-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. With the win the Pigs improved to 25-33 this season.
Spencer Howard started for the IronPigs and allowed just one run on 4 and 2/3 innings pitched. That one run was the first of the game and was followed by nine unanswered by the IronPigs.
Lehigh Valley scored twice in the third inning to grab the 2-1 lead and they never looked back. The hosts scored four times in the fourth frame.
The two teams are set to play on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.