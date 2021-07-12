The Lehigh Valley IronPigs signed Lehigh softball player Carley Barjaktarovich to a sponsorship deal, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies announced on Monday afternoon. According to the team, it is the first-ever sponsorship deal between a professional sports team and a NCAA student-athlete.
Barjaktarovich becomes the first "IronPigs Athlete" with the deal. According to a news release from the Pigs, the Mountain Hawk will work with the ball club on matters related to social media, merchandise, and appearances. Her role will come to the forefront when the team hosts Softball Night at Coca-Cola park on July 22.
“The IronPigs are proud to have Carley join our team as our first Official IronPigs Athlete,” IronPigs Senior Vice President Brian DeAngelis said in a statement. “Carley, like the IronPigs, is an innovator in this space by being the first student-athlete to partner with a professional sports team.”
Barjaktarovich is set to enter her senior season with Lehigh next spring. She hit. 471 in 34 games this past season and was named the Patriot League Softball Defensive Player of the Year.
“I’m honored to be given this opportunity and am very excited to represent the IronPigs organization as a collegiate athlete,” Barjaktarovich said in a news release from the IronPigs. “It is a little surreal to be a part of something so new that will have a huge impact on college athletes for years to come. I’m eager to see what the future holds and am glad to be a part of the IronPigs family!”
As of July 1, NCAA student-athletes were able to accept endorsement deals for using their name, image, and likeness.