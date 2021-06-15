WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Red Sox defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 10-1 in the series opener between the two teams on Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Pigs to 18-19 as the Triple-A club fell below .500 for the first time this season.
Lehigh Valley recorded just five hits in the setback, all of which were singles. The team's lone rune came via a fielding error that allowed Scott Kingery to score in the third inning.
Adonia Medina started for the IronPigs and suffered the loss. He allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings of work. He also gave up three walks.
The hosts scored three times in the bottom of the second inning to break the scoreless tie and by the bottom of the third inning the lead grew to 5-1.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.