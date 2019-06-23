Pigs smack six homers in 13-1 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Columbus Clippers 13-1 as the Pigs hit six home runs in the road victory. The win improved the Pigs' record to 34-37.

Andrew Romine homered twice to lead the way. Deivy Grullon, Austin Listi, Jan Hernandez, and Mitch Walding also hit homers. The breakout inning for Lehigh Valley was the seventh when they plated seven runs.

Tyler Gilbert earned the win, his first of the season, as he was a part of a committee of pitchers that contained Columbus. Tom Windle and Josh Martin each pitched two scoreless innings in the game.

The two teams wrap up their series on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.