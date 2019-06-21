Pigs snap skid, win 9-5 in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs brought their six-game losing streak to an end with a 9-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night. The win improved the Pigs' record to 33-36 this season.

Tyler Viza earned the win for Lehigh Valley on the mound, his first this season, to improve to 1-6. It is also just the second win at the Triple-A level in his career. He earned the victory despite trailing 3-0 early in the contest.

The IronPigs' offense bailed out Viza from the early deficit as the team fought back to earn the win. Andrew Romine led the way as he went 2-4 with a homerun, 4 RBIs, and one walk. Ali Castillo also hit a homer. The Pigs took a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning and never looked back from there.

The road trip continues for Lehigh Valley with a trip to Columbus. Their weekend series against the Clippers begins on Friday at 7:05 p.m.