BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that wounded 10 - more >>

Sports

Pigs snap skid, win 9-5 in Toledo

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs brought their six-game losing streak to an end with a 9-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night. The win improved the Pigs' record to 33-36 this season.

Tyler Viza earned the win for Lehigh Valley on the mound, his first this season, to improve to 1-6. It is also just the second win at the Triple-A level in his career. He earned the victory despite trailing 3-0 early in the contest.

The IronPigs' offense bailed out Viza from the early deficit as the team fought back to earn the win. Andrew Romine led the way as he went 2-4 with a homerun, 4 RBIs, and one walk. Ali Castillo also hit a homer. The Pigs took a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning and never looked back from there.

The road trip continues for Lehigh Valley with a trip to Columbus. Their weekend series against the Clippers begins on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Phillies first-rounder Bohm promoted to R-Phils

Phillies first-rounder Bohm promoted to R-Phils

Akron takes two wins over Reading

Akron takes two wins over Reading

NDGP boys, Dunmore girls earn wins in Bash at the Beach openers

NDGP boys, Dunmore girls earn wins in Bash at the Beach openers

Southern Lehigh, Northampton win in Bash at the Beach

Southern Lehigh, Northampton win in Bash at the Beach

Reading, Wilson, Panther Valley in Bash at Beach games

Reading, Wilson, Panther Valley in Bash at Beach games

Pigs snap skid, win 9-5 in Toledo

Pigs snap skid, win 9-5 in Toledo

Nationals hit 3 HRs, complete sweep of Phillies with 7-4 win

Nationals hit 3 HRs, complete sweep of Phillies with 7-4 win

2019 NBA Draft Tracker: Sixers' selections

2019 NBA Draft Tracker: Sixers' selections

Opening round Bash at the Beach games moved indoors

Opening round Bash at the Beach games moved indoors

US comfortably beats Sweden, sets another Women's World Cup record
Martin Rose/Getty Images

US comfortably beats Sweden, sets another Women's World Cup record