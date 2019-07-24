Pigs snap skid with 5-3 win

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 23, 2019

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:58 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs snapped their five-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park to kick-off a 10-game homestand for the Pigs. The win improved Lehigh Valley's record to 48-51 this year.

The difference came in the eighth inning when the Pigs scored twice on wild pitches to earn the win. Ali Castillo and Austin Listi crossed the plate to capture the victory.

The Mud Hens jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a solo home run before the Pigs tied it up in the second with an RBI single by Shane Robinson. The hosts took a 2-1 lead in the third frame with another RBI single, this one off the bat of Deivy Grullon. Castillo hit an RBI single as well in the fifth, which made it 3-1 IronPigs.

Edgar Garcia earned the win, his second this season, on the mound.

The two teams will face off on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

