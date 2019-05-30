Pigs split doubleheader, Haseley shines in debut

Sports

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The IronPigs split their doubleheader in Pawtucket Wednesday night, after being rained out the night before. 

Pawtucket won the first game 7-3 after jumping out to a 4-0 lead after the fourth inning on a grand slam. Damek Tomscha lead the way for the IronPigs with two RBIs on a two-run home run in the fifth. 

In a lower scoring affair, the IronPigs won game two 3-1. Adam Haseley already making his presence felt with two RBI doubles on a 3-for-4 debut in Triple-A. 

The IronPigs and Paw Sox will finish up their series tomorrow. 

