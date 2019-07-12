Sports

Pigs split doubleheader in first action after all-star game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Rochester Red Wings split a doubleheader on Thursday at Frontier Field in the first game action for both squads after the all-star break. Rochester won the first game 13-5 and Lehigh Valley bounced back to win 5-4 in the second contest.

The doubleheader was broken up by a rain delay in the middle.

The Pigs are now 43-45 this season.

In the first game, the IronPigs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a solo home run by Adam Haseley, but that lead was short-lived as the Red Wings plated five runs in the home half of the opening frame and ran away from there. The hosts led 9-1 in the third inning before the IronPigs scored a few more in the later innings, but couldn't decrease the deficit.

In the second contest of the evening, the IronPigs got out to another quick start. LV scored three runs in the top of the first inning thanks to home runs by Phil Gosselin and Austin Listi. Then in the third inning Nick Williams hit a two-run homer to make it 5-0 IronPigs.

However, the Red Wings stormed back. They scored three runs in the third and then in the fourth got to within one run, but the IronPigs preserved the narrow lead to earn the win. Fernando Salas earned the win, his first this season, and Edubray Ramos notched the save, his fifth.

The two will play again on Friday at 6:05 p.m.

