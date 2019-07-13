BREAKING NEWS

Pigs stave off Red Wings

LV wins 7-6

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:50 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs held on for a 7-6 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at Frontier Field. The Red Wings made a late push, but the Pigs held on for the victory. LV improved to 44-45 with the win.

The IronPigs jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a three-run home run by Austin Listi in the first inning. The Red Wings tied the game at three via a two-run homer in the bottom of the second and then a solo shot in the bottom of the third.

The Pigs plated a run in the fifth and then a Jan Hernandez homer in the sixth gave Lehigh Valley a 5-3 advantage. Matt McBride broke a 5-5 tie in the ninth with a two-run homer to give the IronPigs just enough runs to earn the win.

Kyle Dohy earned the win and Edubray Ramos notched the save, his sixth this season.

The two teams will play on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

