Pigs sweep Friday doubleheader in Indy

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 08:42 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 08:42 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs notched two wins on Friday as the club swept a doubleheader with the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field. Lehigh Valley won 8-4 in eight innings in the first game of the twinbill and then took a 7-2 victory in the second contest.

The first game was tied at four going into the extra frame when the IronPigs (59-63) plated four runs. Austin Listi, Nick Hundley, and Jose Pirela drove in the runs to help secure the extra-inning win. JoJo Romero started the game, but did not get a decision. Connor Brogdon earned the win.

The Pigs' offense got started early in the second game. Lehigh Valley scored six of their seven runs in the first few innings. In the third frame, Deivy Grullon, Andrew Romine, and List hit back-to-back-to-back solo home runs. That was the first time in franchise history that three consecutive hitters belted homers for the Pigs.

Lehigh Valley was technically the home team in the second game as it was the make-up for a game that was rained out on May 12 at Coca-Cola Park.

The two teams will face off on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

