ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs swept the Worcester Red Sox in a doubleheader on Saturday at Coca-Cola park. The Pigs won the first game 10-7 and the second contest, 6-4.
The WooSox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first game, but the IronPigs battled back to grab a 5-4 lead and then took a 6-5 lead as the team went on to win. Lehigh valley hit for home runs in the game.
In the second contest, the IronPigs took a 5-0 lead in the first inning and then held off the WooSox for the victory. Lehigh Valley tacked on its final run in the fourth frame.
The two teams are set to play the series finale on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.