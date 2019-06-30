Pigs take 12-3 win over RailRiders

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 12-3 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. The win improved LV to 37-41 overall and gave them a 7-4 lead in the IronRail series this season.

Shane Robinson led the way offensively for the Pigs as he hit two homers. Cole Irvin started and earned the win for Lehigh Valley on the mound. Irvin improved to 3-0 this year.

The IronPigs led 12-1 in the seventh inning. The RailRiders tacked on the final two runs later in the game.

The teams play again on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.