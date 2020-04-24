ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are set for another series of virtual competition, but this one will venture away from baseball a bit. The team announced on Friday that it has created a virtual gaming team and will face representatives from the United States Army in a three-game series.
“Throughout our time social distancing and staying home, our staff has been working diligently in trying to still provide a level of fun and entertainment,” said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes in a statement. “We feel this Esports competition with representatives from the United States Army will be the perfect starting point for our new IronPigs Esports gaming team.”
The series will take place on April 27, April 29, and May 1. The two teams will face off in Call of Duty: Warzone on the first night, Fornite on the second evening of competition, and then in MLB The Show on the final day of battle.
On each night the action will begin at 7 p.m. The streams will be live at 6:30 p.m. on the IronPigs' streaming channels of Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.