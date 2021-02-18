ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs unveiled their 2021 season scheduled on Thursday. The team is set to return after missing all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team is slated to play a 142-game campaign. The schedule features 72 games at Coca-Cola Park and 70 road contests. Mondays will be a universal day off for teams.
The past year has presented many challenges and hardships for all of us due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our top priority in 2021 is the health and safety of our fans, our staff, and the community at large,” said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes said in a news release. “We are working tirelessly to make sure that everyone will have a safe and fun experience when they walk through the gates of Coca-Cola Park. We are excited to start the season and look forward to seeing fans back at Coca-Cola Park.”
The Pigs will only play teams in the new Triple-A East Northeast, to limit travel due to ongoing COIVD-19 safety concerns.
Team noted it will announce details about fan access to games in the coming days.