ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs won 4-3 over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Friday night in their virtual season opener. The game was planed on MLB The Show and broadcast on Service Electric TV-2 and WFMZ-TV.
The contest began the #HopeningDay series for the Pigs as they battle in two televised virtual games, with one left on Saturday, to help celebrate what would have been the 2020 home opener for the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.
In addition to game action, fans were able to donate to the local health networks and help battle COVID-19 by purchasing one of the team's "In The Together" t-shirt or donated via a GoFundMe during gameplay.
The second game of the opening weekend is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night.