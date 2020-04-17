ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The coronavirus pandemic has prohibited the 2020 Minor League Baseball season from starting, which left Lehigh Valley IronPigs fans without the chance of seeing a live game at Coca-Cola Park on Friday night for the home opener.
Dave Lesko put together a fantasy lineup of IronPigs from past and present together that produced a lot of offense for the fans in the stands. Additionally, some well-known pitchers were on the mound and silenced Lehigh Valley's opponents.
The IronPigs also will be facing the Pawtucket Red Sox in their #HopeningDay virtual baseball game on Friday night at 8 p.m. live on WFMZ and WFMZ.com.