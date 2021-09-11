The Pigs prevailed in the first game of the twin bill 8-6, but suffered a 5-4 setback in the second contest of the day.
In the first contest, CJ Chatham hit a two-run home run to help bolster the offense. He went 3-4 with three runs scored and four RBI in the victory.
Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead and built it to 6-0 in the third frame.
In the second game, the IronPigs scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game 4-4, but in the bottom of the frame Jeremy Rivera hit a walk-off single for the WooSox. Arquimedes Gamboa hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to tie that contest.
T.J. Rivera homered earlier in the game for the IronPigs with a solo shot.
The two teams are scheduled to battle in the series finale on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.