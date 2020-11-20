One of the remaining District 11 football championships to be settled is at the 2A level, with the winner to be crowned on Saturday. The top two seeds in this year's bracket, Palisades and Northern Lehigh, respectively will battle for the crown on Saturday night.
In a season that featured limited games for most teams, Palisades actually has played nine games this fall. They are happy to still be playing now, this late in the season, and have progressed a long way, from a time when they may not have believed they'd be on the cusp of a district crown.
After a tough start to the 2020 season, Northern Lehigh went 5-1 the rest of the way to reach the district title game. The Bulldogs are excited to be back playing for gold for the first time in nine years, something that has become a motivating factor leading up to Saturday's big game.
The two teams faced off earlier this season. Palisades edged NL 35-27 in that contest.
The game is set for 6 p.m. at Whitehall's Zephyr Stadium.