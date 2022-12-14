ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Colonial League wrestling taking to the mat at Rockne Hall, Palisades making the trip up to take on Salisbury. The Pirates remain undefeated with a, 43-27 win over the Falcons.
Savannah Witt, the defending girls state champ for the Pirates is looking good in the early going. Witt getting a fall within the first period of the 121 lbs. bout, earning six points for her squad.
It was 28-0 Pirates before the Falcons would get on the board, 139 lbs. bout, John Samy with decision. The regional qualifier from a season ago gets the Falcons on the board, 28-3.
Pirates would roll from there, they improve to 3-0. The Falcons drop their first match, 2-1.