SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Pitching carried the IronPigs to a doubleheader sweep over Syracuse on Saturday at NBT Bank Stadium.
T.J. Zeuch went the distance in the opener - scattering four hits in a 5-1 victory over the Mets. Simon Muzziotti had RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings and Jordan Qsar delivered a two-run triple.
The second game was a bullpen affair as five IronPigs pitchers combined on for a 4-0 one-hit shutout. Mark Vientos had a two-out single in the first inning but the Syracuse bats were silenced the rest of the way. Ben Bowden earned the win for Lehigh Valley which crept back over the .500 mark on the season. Scott Kingerey had a two-run home run for the IronPigs.
The teams are scheduled to play the final game of the series on Sunday.