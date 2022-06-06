CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Liberty made all of the plays on defense and got just enough offense to defeat Manheim Township 1-0 in a PIAA Class 6A first round matchup at DeSales University.
Sophomore Noah Gyauch-Quirk pitched a complete-game shutout as the Hurricanes flashed the leather behind him. In the third, Gyauch-Quirk uncorked a wild pitch but Reece D’Amico was able to flip it to the pitcher to het Ty Jenkins at home plate.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Hayden O’Neil smoked a two-out double to left center to score JC Spinosa with the only run of the game.
The defense was on display right up until the final out as Braylen Gonzalez tracked down Jenkins ling fly to left-center to end the ballgame.
Liberty will face La Salle College on Thursday in the quarterfinals.