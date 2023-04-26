BANGOR, Pa. - The Bangor baseball team is making their push towards the playoffs with their sights site on a Colonial League title. The Slaters relying on a balanced approach to their success.
While the offense has played its part for much of the season, the pitching staff has not allowed more than three runs over their last eight games.
For the Slaters as a group, when the pitching staff is putting together performances like it, it allows everyone else to settle and just play their game. Head coach, Anthony Martino commenting on his pitching staff stepping up in the big moments.